Man pleads guilty to coercion of minor

Oct. 1—A Westville man entered a guilty plea with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Easter District.

Santiago "Jimmy" Perez III, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of coercion and enticement of a minor.

The indictment alleges that in May 2019, Perez removed a family member, who was 11 years old, from school without her parents knowledge or consent. Perez took the child to his home and tried to have her touch his genitals and he exposed himself before she ran out of the residence.

The crime is punishable by imprisonment of at least 10 years, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Adair County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

District Judge Jodi Dishman presided over the trial and ordered completion of a presentence report. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Marek prosecuted the case.