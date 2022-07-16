Man pleads guilty in cousin's death at Dayton apartment

Jul. 15—A man pleaded guilty to charges connected to the deadly shooting of his cousin at a Dayton apartment nearly two years ago.

Perry Thompson, 27, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability Friday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 3.

Thompson shot and killed 24-year-old Kyron Cannady during an argument at an apartment in the 1000 block of Salem Avenue on Aug. 9, 2020, according to Dayton police.

"It was actually over the purchase of a bottle of alcohol," Dayton police Maj. Jason Hall previously said. "This altercation escalated into a physical fight and unfortunately gunfire, resulting in the death of the victim."

On Aug. 20, 2020, U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team arrested Thompson with assistance from Dayton police.