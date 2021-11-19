Man pleads guilty in Coventry burglary

Nov. 19—A Hartford man on Friday pleaded guilty in connection with the burglary of a Coventry home in 2019.

The man, Kyle Youmans, 35, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary before Judge Kathleen McNamara in Vernon Superior Court.

Youmans' sentencing was continued to Jan. 14. His sentenced is expected to be eight years in prison, followed by two years' special parole.

When Youmans was arrested he faced a number of charges, including home invasion, second-degree burglary, and third-degree larceny.

He is also facing similar charges in several other cases still pending in Hartford Superior Court, related to crimes in Manchester, South Windsor, Simsbury, and Granby.

According to police, on the afternoon of Aug. 9, 2019, they received a call from a woman who said she had barricaded herself in her bedroom because an unknown man was in the house.

Upon arrival, police found Youmans walking out of the home with a T-shirt covering part of his face. They took Youmans into custody after he eventually followed police commands to get on the ground.

Officers searched him and found cash and miscellaneous items stolen from the home, along with a folding knife and screwdriver.

Police later spoke with the homeowner, who said she was eating lunch when Youmans drove into her driveway, walked up the house, and started banging on the door. She locked herself in the bedroom then, and called police, the woman said.

A woman who was in the car with Youmans, Cory Burtchell, was arrested too, and was convicted of third-degree accessory to burglary in 2019. She was sentenced to a year in prison.

