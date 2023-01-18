Man pleads guilty in criminal sexual misconduct case

Jan. 17—MANKATO — A Lake Crystal man recently petitioned to plead guilty in a case involving criminal sexual misconduct with a minor.

Nickalus Charles Eldridge, 35, formerly listed as living in Mankato, would face convictions for felony fourth-degree criminal sexual misconduct and felony threats of violence in Blue Earth County District Court. Fourth-degree sexual misconduct indicates sexual contact occurred between a person who was 14 to 15 years old and a person more than three years older, or with a person in a current or recent position of authority over the minor.

A criminal complaint stated the investigation into Eldridge began when child protection services received a report about him Sept. 9. A girl reportedly accused him of inappropriately touching her while she was sleeping.

Investigators said she also received threatening messages from him afterward. When police contacted him, they reported him saying to come get him if they had evidence against him.

Police issued a warrant against him, leading to his arrest and formal charges being filed against him in October.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 28.

