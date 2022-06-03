Man pleads guilty to cyber-sex crime

Jun. 3—CATLETTSBURG — A 71-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court to nearly 40 counts of possession of child sex abuse images.

Danny Enyart, of Ashland, entered a guilty plea to 38 counts of possession of child sexual abuse imagery and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Appearing before Judge George Davis via video link from the Boyd County Detention Center, Enyart took the agreement in exchange for 11 years in prison.

Possession of child sexual abuse imagery and tampering with physical evidence are class D felonies punishable for up to five years in prison. However, under Kentucky law, the maximum sentence imposed on a class D or C (up to 10 years) felony is 20 years.

Enyart will have to undergo a sex offender assessment prior to his sentencing on Aug. 12.

According to court records, Enyart was found in possession of numerous child sexual abuse images in May 2021 following an investigation by Ashland Police.

