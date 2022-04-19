Man pleads guilty in 2017 deadly attack on cab driver in Pittsburgh

A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a 2017 deadly attack on a cab driver in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood.

King Edwards pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

He was sentenced to a total of 19 to 38 years in prison, followed by 5 years’ probation.

Edwards and three other men -- Daniel Russell, Christen Glenn and Hosea Moore -- were charged in the attack.

In 2019, a jury found Russell guilty of second-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy. The second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

According to a criminal complaint, the four men and another person were at Edwards’ home on Curtain Street when they decided to rob a pizza delivery person. When they realized the pizza shop was closed, the men called for a zTrip cab, the complaint stated.

Police said Edwards and Moore called the cab with the intent of robbing the driver.

They told Ramadhan Mohamed to pick them up on Climax Street. According to the complaint, they then beat him up, leaving him and the car there.

Police said the men later returned, moved Mohamed’s body to a yard and moved his car three blocks away.

Family members said Mohamed had a 2-year-old son and his wife was eight months pregnant at the time.

TRENDING NOW:

New video shows person with gun inside Pittsburgh Airbnb during mass shooting Orlando FreeFall’s operator made manual adjustments to ride, state finds Deputies search for men seen on video carrying body out of Florida Airbnb VIDEO: 7-year-old boy dies at Pittsburgh hospital after he was shot in Erie DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts