Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting of Oliver Citywide Academy student

A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the fatal shooting of an Oliver Citywide Academy student in January 2022.

PHOTOS: Student shot outside Oliver Citywide Academy

Marquis Campbell walked out of Oliver Citywide Academy, boarded his school van, then was shot twice in the chest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Channel 11 Exclusive: Family of 15-year-old killed outside Oliver Citywide Academy speaks out

For months, Campbell’s family members expressed concerns about school safety, and many questioned when police might would arrests in the case.

Then, in April, police arrested two teenage brothers, Eugene, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, and his younger brother Brandon.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Detectives credited surveillance and DNA from clothing as helping them in the arrests.

Watson’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 25.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

PNC Bank laying off employees, spokesperson confirms 2 adults, teen accused of stealing thousands of dollars in makeup from local Ulta, Sephora Man accused of ripping off local businesses in Cranberry Township VIDEO: Plans to turn old Bally Fitness into movie theater fall through DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts



