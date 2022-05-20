Man pleads guilty to distributing methamphetamines in western PA after wiretap investigation

A man who is accused of transporting 40 kilograms of methamphetamine in Western Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in court Thursday.

Diego Zamudio, 24, from Houston, Texas, was arrested at the Red Roof Inn in Clearfield County. Police had been investigating drug trafficking in Western Pennsylvania through a wiretap operation.

Investigators say that they confiscated over 10 kilograms of pure methamphetamine from a truck found in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn after receiving a search warrant. They believe that the drugs were intended to be delivered to a house in the county.

Police say that after further investigation they discovered that Zamudio had also distributed methamphetamine to Allegheny and Jefferson counties.

Zamudio pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 25 at 9:30 a.m.

Zamudio could receive anywhere between 10 years to life in prison.

The Department of Justice says that 47 other defendants have been charged in six related indictments as part of this investigation.

