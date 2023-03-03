Stefan Niels Weiste Kirkeby, 59, of San Rafael, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert announced.

On Aug. 4, Kirkeby and his wife got into an argument that had to be stopped by park visitors because of the yelling and "threats of harm being made by Kirkeby," according to court documents. The victim reported she was grabbed by her wrist by Kirkeby and the couple fell to the ground during the confrontation.

Kirkeby threatened to kill her then kill himself during the altercation, according to witnesses. The victim suffered bruising, pain to her wrist, and scratches, federal prosecutors said.

The DOJ prosecuted the case because the crime was committed on federal land. This case was investigated by National Park Service with help from the FBI. Kirkeby pleaded to the charges before the case made it to trial.

The Northern California man is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Because of his plea deal, the punishment will be based on his criminal past and willingness to avoid trial.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Man pleads guilty to domestic violence in Yosemite