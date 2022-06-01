Man pleads guilty in double murder of Westmoreland County couple

A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to all charges brought to him in the double murder of a Westmoreland County couple during a multi-day crime spree in 2021.

Victor Steban has been sentenced to life without parole. With this guilty plea, the death penalty that the Westmoreland County district attorney was initially seeking is now off the table.

On May 16, 2021, prosecutors said Victor Steban shot and killed 41-year-old Jacob Erdeljac and Jacob’s girlfriend, 27-year-old Mara Casale in Penn Township.

Steban was arrested May 18, two days after investigators said he started the deadly crime spree that stretched across several communities. Police said he tried to set his home on fire, ambushed Erdeljac and Casale as they returned from a motorcycle ride, shot into homes in Hempfield and Sewickley townships, and robbed and stole from his victims.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli released the following statement:

“Today, Victor Steban pled guilty to all of the charges the Commonwealth levied against him. This plea ensures that he will never walk the streets as a free man or threaten our community again. After consulting with the Erdeljac and Casale families as well as our team in the District Attorney’s Office, my hope is that today can bring some closure and peace to Jake and Mara’s loved ones who have suffered unimaginable tragedy. I want to thank all of the law enforcement officers and agencies who participated in the investigation and prosecution of these senseless crimes.”

