Man pleads guilty in downtown Norwich knife attack that left victim scarred

NEW LONDON - A 28-year-old Preston man will be sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty this week to slashing a man’s face so severely it required more than 20 sutures to close the wound.

Daron Henry pleaded guilty Thursday in New London Superior Court to one count of first-degree assault in connection with a knife attack on a victim two years ago in downtown Norwich. As part of an agreement with the state, Henry will also be ordered to serve 10 years of special probation when sentenced on July 13.

Henry, who has been incarcerated since his March 2020 arrest, pleaded guilty under the Alford Doctrine in which a defendant may disagree a prosecutor’s accusations, but is unwilling to take a case to trial and risk more prison time.

Closeup of gavel in court room

At approximately 9 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2020, Norwich police were dispatched to a Main Street storefront for a report of a stabbing, according to an arrest warrant application. On arrival, police located a man with a deep facial wound lying in what appeared to be a pool of blood.

The victim, who was cut from nose to jaw line, was intubated and treated in the intensive care unit of The William W. Backus Hospital.

CT courts: Norwich man accused of stockpiling weaponry moved to New London court. What police found.

In a written statement to police, the victim said he was playing pool the day of the attack at the Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant on Main Street when two men, including Henry, demanded he play for money, the warrant application states.

The group argued, with the men accusing the victim of owing them $50. The victim said the pair followed him out from the restaurant and to the area of Chelsea Groton Bank. He told police he took out a pocket knife to defend himself, causing Henry to “jump back.”

The victim said the men charged him and Henry “slashed his face,” according to the warrant. Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas DeLillo said the victim was left with a permanently scarred face.

Story continues

CT courts: Norwich assault amputation defendant rejected a state deal and will fly to Texas on bond

In addition to the assault charge, Henry on Thursday also admitted to violating the conditions of his probation six times. A first-degree robbery charge was dropped as part of the plea deal. He faced nearly 26 years in prison if convicted on all charges and violations.

Henry has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2012 that includes five third-degree assault convictions, disorderly conduct and larceny. Those convictions ended in many cases with suspended sentences, though he was ordered to serve a six-month jail stints in 2013 and and again in 2014, according to the state’s judicial website.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Preston man pleads guilty in 2020 Norwich knife attack