Man pleads guilty during trial, sentenced for West Chester gang-related fatal shooting

Dec. 15—A Cincinnati man pleaded guilty Thursday to negotiated charges, including murder, after the prosecution presented its case during trial in Butler County Common Pleas court.

Robert J. Morris was is one of two men indicted for aggravated murder and other felonies involving a fatal shooting in West Chester Twp. in 2022.

Morris and Garreontai A. Holmes, both 22, were indicted by a grand jury in February in the slaying of 22-year-old Keshon Sanders on Oct. 20, 2022. Sanders was found in his car, shot multiple times, at Meadow Ridge Apartments. He was taken to West Chester UC Hospital, where he died.

Morris' trial began Monday afternoon and ended three days later when he was sentenced by Judge Greg Stephens to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 21 years.

After the prosecution presented its case, ending with the testimony of a West Chester Police detective, Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the defense sought a plea agreement.

Morris pleaded guilty to murder with a three-year-gun specification and with the specification the fatal shooting was gang related. If he had been found guilty of aggravated murder, Morris could have received a sentence of life without parole.

Felonious assault charges involving a shooting in Cincinnati a few weeks prior to the homicide, a specification that the gun used was equipped with a "switch" that adapted the handgun to be fully automatic, having weapons under disability and participating in a criminal gang were dismissed in exchange for the guilty plea.

"This happened even before cross examination of the West Chester detective, who was so well prepared, knew the case backwards and forwards. They (the defense) came to me," Gmoser said.

After a meeting with the parties involved, "I decided to to let him plead to murder with specifications — the gang spec and the gun spec — to make sure it will be a long time before he will be eligible for parole," Gmoser said. He noted Morris is also facing charges in other judications.

Defense attorney David Washington said after the presentation of the prosecution's evidence, he thought it was in the best interest of his client to seek a plea. Washington said if Morris had been found guilty of aggravated murder, he could have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"After the state presented its full case, it appeared there was significant exposure to my client just based on the number of charges along with all the specifications," Washington said. "This was an opportunity for him to have a life. He is 22 years old. My hope is that he does he time, gets out and can be a productive member of society."

Washington also acknowledged the West Chester Police investigation, saying, "It is one of the finest I have ever seen. One of the most detailed. They just did a remarkable job. And after that evidence was presented, it was pretty clear that we needed to get something done to save Robert's life."

Holmes' trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 5. Both men were held in jail in lieu of $3 million bond.