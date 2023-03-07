Man pleads guilty to enticing, trying to meet up with 11-year-old girl via Snapchat

A 32-year-old man has pleaded guilty to enticing an 11-year-old girl over Snapchat, according to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.

The Cobb County Police Special Victims Unit received a call from a school counselor stating that between April 22, 2021, and April 28, 2021, Terrance Stephens had been communicating with an 11-year-old over Snapchat.

Officials said Stephens sent multiple sexually explicit videos of himself, sent drawings of sexually explicit materials, solicited the victim for sex, and asked to meet the victim in person.

Stephen pleaded guilty to one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, one count of pandering to a minor, one count of furnishing obscene material to minors and one count of computer pornography.

Stephens was sentenced to five years in prison followed by 15 years of probation.

Stephens must identify as a registered sex offender and cannot use social media unless it is for work-related matters.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Cobb County police for Stephens’ mugshot.

