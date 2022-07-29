Man pleads guilty for false statements on lead contamination in Granby

Jul. 29—A project manager from St. Louis pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to misleading authorities about lead contamination in a park in Granby.

Lynn Eich, 65, was charged with one count of making a false statement relating to a federal environmental cleanup contract. His guilty plea was heard Thursday by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips.

Eich was employed by Environmental Quality Management, which was awarded a contract of nearly $12 million from the Army Corps of Engineers and the Environmental Protection Agency for mine waste cleanup at a Superfund site in and around Granby, according to a release from the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Missouri.

The contract required the removal of contaminated soil and backfilling some areas, including Granby City Park, using clean fill material, the release said.

The company also was awarded an EPA contract in Oronogo for a similar soil cleanup project. Faced with two projects, Eich requested a personnel change for the quality control manager of the Granby project and told the Corps of Engineers that the replacement for that position had "comparable experience" as the person listed on the original application, the U.S. attorney's office said.

But the replacement quality control manager "was not qualified and had little to no experience testing soil for hazardous materials," it said. As a result, the U.S. attorney's office said, the quality control manager failed to properly test fill material that was used at Granby City Park between Sept. 12 and Oct. 19, 2016.

On Oct. 14, 2016, the site superintendent, who reported to Eich, received lab analysis of two samples from the off-site soil borrow source. The samples indicated levels of 640 and 720 milligrams of lead per kilogram of soil, both in excess of the contractual requirement of less than 100 mg/kg. These results were not reported to the EPA or the Corps of Engineers as required by law, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Story continues

On June 4, 2018, Eich called the Corps of Engineers and indicated that a "hot spot" had been detected in Granby City Park. Federal authorities say Eich misrepresented the scope of contamination and submitted a map of the park that showed a limited area of contamination when he knew that lead contamination was pervasive throughout the site.

The EPA then conducted its own sampling of Granby City Park and found lead still contaminated the soil. Federal authorities say the EPA was required to hire another contractor for the cleanup project, which was completed in June 2021 and resulted in additional costs, according to the release.

"This defendant was responsible for cleaning up the contaminated soil at Granby City Park, but he deliberately made false statements and provided false information about the dangerous level of lead contamination that continued to threaten the health and safety of the community," said U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore in a statement. "This unconscionable deceit cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars to correct, which we intend to recoup through fines or restitution."

Under federal statutes, Eich faces up to five years in federal prison without parole and a fine up to $250,000. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.