Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of cousin

Mar. 15—WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man charged in a shooting that claimed the life of his cousin during a rap video recording pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter Monday.

Ziare W. Mouzone, 22, was accused by city police of handling a .40-caliber Glock with his arm around Diavian Tooley, 19, while recording a video inside their residence at 72 Lloyds Lane on March 27, according to court records.

Witnesses told police, court records say, Mouzone racked the slide of the firearm when it discharged, striking Tooley in the chest.

Tooley died during surgery April 22, four weeks after sustaining the gunshot wound.

As Tooley was being treated at the scene minutes after the shooting, he described the shooter to officers as an unknown person wearing all block clothing, court records say.

Police detectives later learned Tooley gave a false description to "protect his family" and Mouzone.

Mouzone allegedly admitted to detectives to accidentally shooting Tooley when he racked the slide of the firearm to see if it was loaded.

After the shooting, Mouzone said he panicked and placed the firearm and a magazine in the trunk of his vehicle prior to officers arriving at the scene. He later claimed he hid the firearm in a wooded area near Andover Street Park, court records say.

In court Monday, Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin announced a plea agreement was reached with Mouzone and his lawyer, Theron J. Solomon.

Mouzone pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. A count of firearms not to be carried without a license was withdrawn.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky accepted the plea agreement and will sentence Mouzone May 2.