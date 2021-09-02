Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of woman 'lured' to car theft in Liberty Twp.

Sep. 2—A Cincinnati man had admitted guilt in a June 2020 fatal shooting in Liberty Twp.

Tyree Cross, 26, was originally scheduled for trial last fall, but pandemic concerns, a change in attorneys and three competency evaluations contributed to several continuations. His new trial date was Sept. 13, but he pleaded guilty to murder today in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Cross was one of three people charged in the June 9, 2020 shooting death of Riah Milton, a 25-year-old Cincinnati woman who detectives say was "lured" to a Liberty Twp. park so the suspects could steal her Camaro. A fight ensued, and Milton was shot to death in the 6000 block of Spruce Creek Drive. The suspects drove away in Milton's car, which was eventually ditched in West Chester Twp.

Cross was also indicted for aggravated robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, felonious assault and unlawful sexual conduct with minor. Those charges were dismissed in exchange for the plea.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 12. Cross faces a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

Kaleb Tooson, 19, of Liberty Twp. is facing the same charges in Milton's shooting death. His trial is scheduled for Feb. 14. Prosecutors say Tooson and Cross conspired in the crimes the ended with Milton's death.

Cross and Tooson have both been housed in the Butler County Jail since their arrest on $1 million bonds.

In July 2020, the third person involved — a 14-year-old Lakota East student — was sentenced to six months of home confinement for her role in the shooting. The juvenile had her six-month commitment to the Ohio Department of Youth Services suspended by Butler County Juvenile Court Judge Kathleen Romans. The girl pleaded true to the charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.