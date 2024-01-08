Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of photographer Tyler Gerth at racial justice protests

Steven Lopez has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the fatal shooting of photographer Tyler Gerth as protesters gathered at Jefferson Square Park in June 2020.

Lopez, 27, also pleaded guilty to 21 counts of wanton endangerment. He faces a recommendation of 30 years in prison, 18 of them for Gerth's death, according to court documents. His sentencing is set for Feb. 13.

The shooting occurred June 27, 2020, at Jefferson Square Park - a popular gathering spot in downtown Louisville for people protesting for racial justice in the wake of Breonna Taylor's shooting by police.

The report of multiple gunshots came in to MetroSafe Communications around 9 p.m. that night. When Louisville Metro Police officers arrived, they found a person shot - later identified as Gerth - in the middle of the park near a short concrete wall, according to Lopez's arrest citation.

Video surveillance and several witnesses identified Lopez, then 23, as the shooter who fired into a crowd, as described in the citation.

Lopez had grabbed a gun from a protester who was among a group that had asked Lopez to leave the park for getting into an earlier altercation, according to court testimony in 2020.

Several bystanders returned fire, shooting Lopez in the leg, according to police records.

Explaining why he opened fire at the park, Lopez told police he thought Gerth had a rifle and that others "were coming after him," according to 2020 court testimony. There is no evidence that Gerth was armed.

Gerth, 27, was there to photograph the movement. He had become a vocal supporter of ongoing protests against racism and police brutality and, his family said, a strong supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

His godfather was Joe Gerth, a Courier Journal columnist. Tyler Gerth also was a godfather to the Louisville columnist's daughter.

In a statement after the shooting, the family had said that they were "devastated that his life was taken from us far too soon."

Lopez's grandparents said in 2020 that he had struggled with mental illness since he was a child.

Lopez was a frequent participant in the demonstrations at the time. Court records show he was one of 17 protesters arrested on June 17, 2020 and a Courier Journal photographer captured his arrest that day in a photo. He was charged that morning with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As part of his plea agreement, Lopez has agreed to obtain his GED or high school diploma and complete a vocational program as well as any treatment programs available to him while in custody. He cannot have any contact with the victims listed in the indictment.

