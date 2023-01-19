UPDATE: Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Norman Rogers on North Rural Street

UPDATE: Bruce McClinton pleaded guilty to murder charges on the second day of his jury trial earlier this week, according to a news release issued Jan. 19, 2023 by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. McClinton will serve 45 years in the Indiana Department of Correction as part of a plea agreement.

Update: This story was updated Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, to identify the decedent.

Moments before Indianapolis police arrested a 34-year-old man on preliminary murder charges, officers say they saw him stand over his victim and fire multiple rounds, court documents show.

The violence unfolded when an officer heard gunshots while patrolling the intersection of East 10th and North Rural streets last week. As the officer drove east to find where the shots were coming from, they saw a man firing rounds into another man on the ground, according to a police report.

While the shooter walked away, he tucked the gun into his waistband and saw the officer, an arrest report said. He then ran north through an alley, then east, before police lost track of him.

Medics from the city’s fire department arrived at the scene of the shooting and pronounced the man on the ground, later identified as 39-year-old Norman Rogers, dead.

Detectives were told a man was hiding behind a house roughly two streets west of the scene and brought him in for questioning.

Witnesses and surveillance footage identified Bruce McClinton as the shooter, an arrest report states.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office charged McClinton with murder.

