Torrence

A young man who shot and killed a teenager nearly four years ago recently pleaded guilty to the crime.

Just 16 at the time, Malik Treshawn Jones will be in his 30s by the time he’s eligible for parole.

Jones, now 20, accepted a plea offer last week in the killing of 19-year-old Ar’tist Torrence on June 13, 2019.

Through the plea agreement, Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder rather than going to trial for first-degree murder.

His trial was set to begin this week.

A judge sentenced the now 20 year old to 13.8 to 17.6 years in prison.

In a previous court hearing, prosecutors said Torrence was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Torrence was sitting in a silver SUV with another teen at a house on Melrose Drive in Shelby when he was shot in the head and killed. More than a dozen shell casings littered the road, driveway and grass, and several other cars parked near the home were damaged by the bullets.

The outbreak of violence was one in a series that seemed to indicate rival gangs retaliating against each other though Torrence was not part of it, prosecutors said in a previous hearing.

“Ar’tist always embodied a cheerful spirit, smiling and spreading words of wisdom throughout his community. He lived life to the fullest; enjoying the company of family and friends,” according to his obituary.

Torrence had a love of music and played in the marching and concert bands at Shelby High School before graduation.

He was working in Tennessee when he returned to Shelby and was shot and killed.

“Welcoming everyone with a loving, kind spirit and a warm heart was his way of bringing smiles to his community. He was a motivator; encouraging others to reach their highest potential,” his obituary said.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting Shelby teen