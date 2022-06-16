Man pleads guilty to fed charges

Jun. 16—ASHLAND — The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force got another feather in its cap Monday after an Ashland man pleaded guilty to federal drug and gun charges.

Danny E. Hall, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hall is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 12, according to court records.

He faces up to 30 years in prison for the fentanyl charge and up to 10 years in prison on the gun charge.

According to his plea agreement, the NEKY Drug Task Force zeroed in on Hall after receiving information that he was hustling drugs in February 2021. After conducting a couple controlled purchases for meth and heroin, records show the task force raided his room at the Four Seasons Motel on Winchester Avenue.

During the search of the room, police found 4 grams of suspected fentanyl and a magazine to a pistol, records show.

Hall told officers that a gun could be found behind the dresser drawer, the agreement states. Officers found a Taurus 9mm and some digital scales, according to the records.

Hall was convicted back in February 2020 for trafficking in methamphetamine in state court, records show.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com