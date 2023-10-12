Man pleads guilty in federal child pornography case

Oct. 12—MINNEAPOLIS — A man formerly of Madison Lake pled guilty in federal court to the production of child pornography, after previously pleading guilty to a similar charge in district court.

Brandon Michael Garlow, 34, will face a mandatory minimum of 25 years and maximum 50 years in prison, according to a plea agreement in U.S. District Court filed on Sept. 11. He pleaded guilty to felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Blue Earth County in March.

The federal plea states Garlow used, induced or coerced a girl younger than 12, who he had supervisory control over, to "engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct." The incident occurred on or around July 23, 2022 in Blue Earth county, and it involved sexual contact between Garlow and the girl, according to the plea.

Between about July 23-Aug. 10, 2022, Garlow then used social media and websites to share and distribute at least one sexually explicit image or video of the girl.

Garlow had a child pornography possession conviction on his record from 2009 in Dakota County District Court.

The level of sentence he receives will factor in the young age of the victim, the fact there was sexual contact, the fact he knowingly engaged in distribution, the explicit nature of the content and position of authority over the victim.

