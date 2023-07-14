Man pleads guilty to felonious assault charges in connection with drive-by shooting

ZANESVILLE − Jermaine Thorpe, 34, of Zanesville, faces a possible 16 years in prison for a drive-by shooting on Easter Sunday. He pleaded guilty earlier this week to four counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, according to the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

A woman called authorities around 8 p.m. on April 9, to report Thorpe shot at her car while she was inside. With her were two other adults and a toddler. Bullets struck the vehicle at least three times, with one going through the backseat between the child and an adult.

Thorpe fled the scene, however the shooting was captured on video. Additional evidence was found when Zanesville Police Department Detective Sergeant Phil Michel located Thorpe's car and shell casings. Authorities also discovered phone messages between Thorpe and his girlfriend regarding the shooting.

Thorpe's sentencing will be held at a later date.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Jermaine Thorpe pleads guilty to four counts of felonious assault