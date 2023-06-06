Man pleads guilty to fentanyl indictments

Jun. 6—A man indicted for selling counterfeit pills containing fentanyl to an undercover agent in McAlester last year has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Dereak Lee Eubanks, 33, pleaded guilty in the Eastern District of Oklahoma to two felony indictments of distribution of fentanyl.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Gerald L. Jackson accepted Eubanks' plea and ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be conducted prior to sentencing.

A co-defendant, Damian Michael Mueguia, was also indicted on the two distribution of fentanyl charges and is currently scheduled for trial in August. Court records do not show the link between the two men other than being co-defendants named in the indictment.

In a probable cause affidavit filed by an agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Eubanks first sold and undercover agent 14 counterfeit Roxicodone containing fentanyl for $600 on Oct. 20, 2022, in McAlester.

The agent wrote in his report he contacted Eubanks on Jan. 9, 2023, through Facebook Messenger "to negotiate" the purchase of 100 more pills for $700.

Five days later, Eubanks contacted the agent asking if he was still going to meet him and that he "had just received a new batch of tablets," court records state.

The agent wrote in the affidavit he told Eubanks he could meet him either on Jan. 18 or 19 with Eubanks contacting the agent multiple times to "work out" the details of the sale.

According to the affidavit, Eubanks contacted the agent on Jan. 19 saying he would be traveling through McAlester to pick up the pills and with the agent agreeing to meet Eubanks in McAlester.

Eubanks arrived at the shopping center in a pickup driven by another man and showed the undercover agent two black plastic pill bottles "containing several blue tablets consistent with counterfeit Roxicodone" and combined the contents of the two bottles into one, the report states.

"The UC recognized that Eubanks did not appear to have the previously agreed upon number of tables," the affidavit states.

Eubanks then counted 55 tablets and said the price would be $385 for the pills he had before he "smoked a portion of one of the tablets in the presence of the UC to show him the quality of the product," the report states.

The agent wrote in his report Eubanks placed the container in the cupholder of the agent's vehicle and received $400 from the agent, the affidavit states.

"However, when exiting the UC's vehicle, Eubanks took the bottle with the tablets with him and left the empty bottle in the cupholder," the report states. "The UC attempted to get Eubanks' attention to recover the tablets, but Eubanks and his driver quickly departed the area."

The vehicle was stopped by law enforcement with an initial search of the vehicle only finding an empty pill container, digital scales, and smoking paraphernalia, the report states.

During a search of Eubanks, a total weight of approximately three grams of tablets and crushed residue were found in Eubanks' shoe, the affidavit states.

A search of available court records shows the driver of the pickup was not arrested or charged in state or federal court with a crime in connection to the traffic stop.