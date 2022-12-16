Man pleads guilty after firing gun into crowd during fight

A Pueblo teenager pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegal discharge of a firearm after shooting into a crowd of people involved in a street brawl outside La Favorita restaurant on West B Street in March.

Zachariah Roy Pino, 19, pleaded guilty to illegal discharge of a firearm, a Class 5 felony, after reaching a plea agreement with the 10th Judicial District Attorney's office, represented in the case by Assistant DA Anthony Marzavas.

Police say Pino fired a handgun at people in the street from several feet away. He did not appear to have hit anyone in the incident.

Pino was originally charged with reckless endangerment, a restraining order violation, prohibited use of a weapon, unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon and illegal consumption of alcohol, all of which were dropped in the case in exchange for his guilty plea.

In the plea hearing Wednesday, Pino also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in a separate case from 2021.

The plea agreement in the illegal discharge case does not stipulate a sentence, other than stating the sentence for the illegal discharge will be concurrent with the sentence for assault, which, according to the plea agreement for the assault charge, can not exceed five years.

The court may also elect to sentence Pino to community corrections or probation, according to District Judge Allison P. Ernst.

While Pino was allowed to remain out of jail for the holidays, Ernst denied him the ability to travel, citing multiple alleged violations of bond conditions, which led to a warrant being issued for Pino.

"I understand it's Christmas, Mr. Pino. I'm allowing you to remain out and show me you can do better, but telling the staff, 'I'm going through a lot with my family and I don't have the number for the (reporting) line,' isn't acceptable to me," Ernst warned Pino. "What you do in the next two months is going to influence how I sentence you in this case."

Sentencing in both cases is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Feb. 9.

