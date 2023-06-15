Man pleads guilty to firing at White Bear Lake police officers, shooting one three times

A White Bear Lake man will receive a 19-year prison sentence after admitting this week to firing at four police officers through his apartment door in January, hitting one of them three times.

Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., 33, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and three counts of first-degree assault on a peace officer in connection with the Jan. 24 shooting.

A plea agreement calls for an agreed-upon sentence of 19 years; the statutory maximum is 20 years. He remains jailed ahead of his Aug. 24 sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint, Ryan Sheak and three other White Bear Lake officers were at Holmgren’s apartment complex in the 3100 block of Karth Road to arrest him on a warrant in an open 2021 case charging him with assaulting his mother and threatening to shoot an officer.

Holmgren was in his bedroom with the door closed and refused to come out. He yelled loudly at the officers, told them he was “ready to die” and then fired a gun multiple times through the door, striking Sheak in the leg, stomach and pelvis.

Sheak and Sgt. Eric Gadbois returned fire and retreated from the apartment, where Holmgren remained over the next several hours. He surrendered after tear gas was sent into his apartment. He was not injured.

Sheak spent eight days in the hospital recovering from his injuries. The 39-year-old, who grew up in White Bear Lake and joined the police department in 2017, is married with three children.

History of threats

The arrest warrant was issued Jan. 18 after Holmgren missed a Ramsey County court hearing on the 2021 charges. According to the criminal complaint in that case, Holmgren threatened to kill his mother, shoot a White Bear Lake officer and assault the officer’s family.

According to court records, Holmgren has a history of mental illness, civil commitments and threats of violence toward his mother, police officers and others. He’s been diagnosed as having bipolar disorder with symptoms of mania, antisocial personality disorder and intermittent explosive disorder.

After Holmgren was charged in the shooting, a judge ordered he undergo a mental health evaluation to determine whether he is capable of communicating with a defense attorney and competent to participate in criminal proceedings. He was ruled competent on March 15.

According to court records, Holmgren was convicted in Ramsey County of misdemeanor domestic assault for threatening to kill his mother and her boyfriend in April 2020. He was sentenced to serve two years of probation on March 3, 2021, but was discharged from supervision on Oct. 26 of that year.

