Man pleads guilty following stabbing of roommate in town of Albion

Jun. 4—MADISON — A man pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Thursday in connection to the stabbing of his roommate in the town of Albion late last year, court records show.

Mathew D. Webb, 20, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury in Dane County Court, according to online court records. A more serious charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Authorities have reported that on Nov. 10, they responded to a disturbance at 103 Lake Court in the town, according to an earlier press release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office. They believed Webb stabbed his roommate and fled the area before being arrested in Janesville.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that Bryce Thibault told police that he and Webb got into an argument about the placement of a couch and how Webb had been evicted.

Thibault was hurt in his arm, shoulder and torso after the stabbing, according to the criminal complaint.

Webb is scheduled for sentencing at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 17 in Dane County. The prosecution agreed to argue for no more than 12 years in prison.