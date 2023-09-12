Man pleads guilty to gun, drug charges after shooting at a Wilmington funeral home

A man involved in a shooting at a funeral home in Wilmington pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina, Charles Gilbert Green, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of crack cocaine and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Court documents state that in 2021, members of the Brunswick County Vice and Narcotics Unit received information that a man known as “CJ” was distributing narcotics in Leland. Ultimately, “CJ” was identified as Green. The news release states law enforcement used a confidential informant to conduct controlled purchases of crack from the defendant.

Then around 1:30 p.m. on April 2, 2022, officers with the Wilmington Police Department were dispatched to the area of Sixth and Red Cross streets to investigate a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls reporting shots fired. At the scene, officers found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was transported to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Officers discovered six shell casings in front of John H. Shaw’s Son Funeral Home on Red Cross Street where people were gathered for a funeral, and five more shell casings were found at the southeast corner of Red Cross and N. Sixth streets. The release states officers also obtained security camera footage, which showed Green firing multiple shots toward a group of people standing near the funeral home before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

“Based on their review of the video footage, officers determined the shell casings found in front of the funeral home were fired in self-defense,” the release states.

However, at the time of the shooting, Green, a convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. His prior felony convictions include a conviction for common law robbery in 2018 and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana in 2014.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after Chief United States District Judge Richard E. Myers II accepted the plea. Green is scheduled to be sentenced for the crimes later this year, and Myers will preside over the sentencing.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington funeral home shooting results in gun, drug charges