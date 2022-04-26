Man pleads guilty to guns, weapons charges

Apr. 26—Federal officials said Monday a Chenango County man pleaded guilty to drug and weapons charges.

According to a media release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, Jonas Whaley, 36, whose hometown was not released, pleaded guilty Monday, April 25, to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

As part of his guilty plea, Whaley admitted that he possessed and intended to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine. He also admitted that he possessed two pistols and a revolver, which he used in furtherance of his drug trafficking to protect himself, the drugs he planned to distribute, and drug proceeds, the release said. As part of his guilty plea, Whaley agreed to the forfeiture of 12 additional firearms, more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers and $3,600 in drug proceeds.

At sentencing on Aug. 23, Whaley faces a minimum term of 10 years and up to life in prison, a post-incarceration term of at least four years and up to life of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $5,000,000.

This case is being investigated by ATF, the Chenango County Sheriff's Office and the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the release said.