Man pleads guilty to Halloween homicide that stemmed from car crash

UPDATE (March 17,2022): Steven Berrios-Rivera on Tuesday pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the October 2020 shooting death of a Rochester man in a parking lot on North Clinton Avenue, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

Berrios-Rivera, of York, Pennsylvania, admitted that he shot David Alvarez, 33, of Rochester 13 times during an argument that followed a car crash in the city just after 1 a.m. on Halloween. Before the altercation, the two men did not know one another.

“Steven Berrios-Rivera made a violent and unpredictable choice when he took the life of David Alvarez,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a news release. “What began as a confrontation following a motor-vehicle accident, turned deadly and resulted in a terrible murder. With his admission of guilt, Steven Berrios-Rivera may have the rest of his life to reflect on his horrendous actions that took David away from his friends and family.”

Berrios-Rivera, now 27, is scheduled to be sentenced to 18 years to life in state prison on May 24 in Monroe County Court.

-----

UPDATE (Feb. 24, 2021): Four months after David Alvarez, 33, of Rochester was shot to death in the parking lot on North Clinton Avenue, Rochester police announced the arrest of a man accused in the homicide.

Steven Berrios-Rivera, 26, was charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday after he was apprehended in York, Pennsylvania, Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino said in a news release.

Umbrino said that Alvarez was shot 13 times and killed in the parking lot at 714 N. Clinton Ave. The two men did not know one another before the slaying, which occurred just after 1 a.m. on Halloween, he said.

The fatal shooting "was the result of an altercation that arose from a motor vehicle accident," Umbrino said.

Berrios-Rivera, a resident of York, Pennsylvania, is in custody and is expected to be extradited back to Rochester to answer the charge.

----

ORIGINAL STORY (Oct. 31, 2020): Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a city man early Saturday morning on North Clinton Avenue.

David Alvarez, 33, was identified by the Rochester Police Department as the shooting victim.

According to a news release, officers were dispatched to the area of 714 N. Clinton around 1:05 a.m. for the report of person shot, but couldn't find a victim. While on the scene, a shooting victim was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital.

Emergency room staff scrambled to save Alvarez's life but he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Police are offering no other details on the homicide.

Anyone with any information about this murder is asked to call the Rochester Police Department (911), email the Major Crimes Unit at MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov or call Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.

