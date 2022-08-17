Man pleads guilty in hammer attack on artist

Aug. 17—MANKATO — The man who attacked a Good Thunder metal sculptor in late 2021 pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony first-degree assault causing great bodily harm.

Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 35, attacked artist Arnie Lillo, 83, with a hammer in November. Lillo's assistant reported he died from COVID-19 complications weeks later in December.

McMurtrey has a sentencing hearing set Aug. 23 in Blue Earth County District Court.

He entered an Alford plea to the first-degree assault charge, meaning he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged a conviction would've been likely if the case went to trial. Two other felony charges, first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, were dismissed.

While in jail for the charges related to the attack on Lillo, McMurtrey racked up additional charges for assaulting and threatening correctional officers. He pleaded guilty and was convicted of two additional felonies stemming from the jail incidents Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Results from a court-ordered examination on July 22 found McMurtrey was competent to stand trial in the Lillo attack case. At the time, a jury trial was still scheduled to begin Oct. 4.

The examiner stated McMurtrey has diagnoses including a traumatic brain injury, borderline personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder, according to court records, but he possessed sufficient factual and rational understandings of his legal proceedings.

"By the greater weight of the evidence, the court finds that defendant has the present ability to rationally consult with counsel, understand the proceedings, and participate in his defense," the examiner concluded.

The criminal complaint filed after the incident in Good Thunder states McMurtrey was in a relationship with a woman who had been helping out at Lillo's property, which was known for its displayed metal artwork. The woman reported McMurtrey had been emotionally abusive toward her in the relationship and acted erratically while repeatedly trying to contact her in the days leading up to the attack.

While in the hospital after the attack, Lillo told police that McMurtrey had come over and the two were talking in his metal shop. McMurtrey seemingly left, then came back and knocked on the metal shop door.

As the two talked and walked around the property, Lillo said McMurtrey hit him in the head with a hammer without warning. McMurtrey continued trying to hit Lillo in the head before stealing his phone and running around a building.

Lillo got away and drove off in his truck, eventually going to his neighbor's residence to contact 911.

