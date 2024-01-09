Man pleads guilty to hammer attack at Lewiston homeless encampment

Jan. 9—A homeless man pleaded guilty to attempted murder after attacking another homeless man with a hammer.

Edward Hochrein pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder before 2nd District Judge Michelle Evans on Friday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Hochrein was charged in June for allegedly attacking Ryan Williams with a hammer, causing serious injury to Williams' skull. The attack took place at a homeless encampment on the Levee Bypass Road in Lewiston.

The guilty plea was originally scheduled to be a mediation with Senior Judge Jay Gaskill, but a Rule 11 plea agreement was reached, according to court documents. A Rule 11 agreement is binding on the court, meaning that if the judge doesn't follow the agreement the defendant can revoke ther plea.

Hochrein read and signed the agreement in the courtroom along with Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith and Hochrein's public defender, Rick Cuddihy. He then entered a guilty plea twice to the charge of first-degree attempted murder and Evans accepted the plea, according to court documents.

As part of the plea agreement, Hochrein will plead guilty to first-degree attempted murder, while other charges will be dropped, including two felonies — burglary and witness intimidation — and two misdemeanors: malicious injury to property and unlawful entry.

Hochrein will be sentenced to 10 years fixed, plus an indeterminate period of five years so the total sentence won't exceed 15 years. The civil penalty of $50,000 may also be imposed by the court and other terms and conditions are left to the court's discretion, according to the document.

The maximum penalty for first-degree attempted murder is 15 years in prison as well as a $50,000 fine.

Hochrein also waived his right to have a presentencing investigation report that includes a defendant's criminal background, family history, educational background, substance abuse or mental health evaluations. But Evans did request a criminal history, according to court documents.

Hochrein is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

