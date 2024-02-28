Man pleads guilty to hate crime for 2021 attack on University of Cincinnati student

An Avondale man pleaded guilty to committing a federal hate crime after he assaulted an Asian American student at the University of Cincinnati in 2021, prosecutors said.

Darrin Johnson, 27, admitted in federal court in Cincinnati on Wednesday to attacking the student on Calhoun Street in August 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

The release states Johnson made racist comments toward the victim, including "You brought the kung flu here … You’re going to die for bringing it.”

After he threatened to kill the student, prosecutors said, Johnson punched the victim on the side of his head, with the force of the punch causing him to fall and hit his head on the bumper of a parked car.

The student suffered multiple injuries, including to the eyes, face and head, prosecutors said, adding two people who witnessed the assault held Johnson down until police arrived at the scene.

Johnson pleaded guilty to charges related to the incident in Hamilton County court in 2021. He was sentenced to 360 days in county jail. He was charged at the federal level in November 2022.

The release states that the prosecutors and defense attorneys have negotiated a recommended prison sentence of up to 22 months for Johnson.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on May 16 before U.S. District Judge Susan J. Dlott.

