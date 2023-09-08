Man pleads guilty to hitting, killing man in shopping center parking lot

An AWOL Marine accused of hitting and killing a man with his car pleaded guilty on Friday.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was in court as Austin Edmonson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Jason Foley.

Police said on Aug. 28, 2021, they were called to the parking lot of Party City on Catawba Valley Boulevard Southeast.

Witnesses said several people got in a fight outside when Edmonson got into a vehicle and drove around the parking lot. He plowed into a group, hitting Foley and three others.

Officers found Edmonson and the car a short time later behind a nearby business.

Foley was seriously hurt in the incident and later died at the hospital.

