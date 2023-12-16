CT man pleads guilty to illegal dumping hazardous and cancer-causing materials

A Connecticut man pleaded guilty this week to the illegal dumping of hazardous and cancer causing materials in Fairfield back in 2016.

Jason Julian, 54, of Monroe, pleaded guilty in Fairfield Superior Court on Friday to several environmental crimes. Among them include engaging in the business of collection, storage, treatment, removal, and disposal of certain substances, materials and wastes without a permit, two counts of illegal disposal of material containing polychlorinated biphenyls or PCBs, and three counts of discharging of materials into the waters of Connecticut without a permit. The environmental crimes can potentially carry years in prison.

According to court records, Julian and his businesses stockpiled, processed, and disposed of hazardous waste from construction and demolition debris and other contaminated substances. Hazardous waste that included PCBs, heavy metals and other hazardous carcinogens was dumped at various sites from August 2016 through December 2016. Among the illegal dumping sites included the town’s public Penfield Beach.

The case was investigated by the Fairfield Police Department and the Statewide Prosecution Bureau of the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney, with assistance from the Department of Energy & Environmental Protection. Julian is being prosecuted by the Statewide Prosecution Bureau of the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney, with assistance from the Appellate Bureau in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 29, 2024 in Fairfield Superior Court.

