Man pleads guilty to illegally obtaining COVID-19 loan while in prison, depositing money in Oklahoma account

A Florida man this week pleaded guilty to illegally obtaining COVID-19 relief money while in federal custody and depositing the money into an Oklahoma bank account.

In Oklahoma City federal court, Adonijah Lindsay, 38, of Miami, was charged with two counts of wire fraud.

Prosecutors said that on June 24, 2020, Lindsay applied to the U.S. Small Business Administration for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, which provided loans to small businesses affected by the pandemic.

Lindsay claimed to own a business with revenue of more than $200,000 in 2019, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Lindsay did not own a business in 2019, but instead spent most of that year in federal prison. He applied for the loan while in a U.S. Bureau of Prisons residential reentry center in Florida, and when the SBA approved the loan, $74,000 was disbursed to a bank account in Enid, they said.

At sentencing, Lindsay faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

