Man pleads guilty to indecent assault of Dickson City woman

Sep. 27—A former Scranton man accused by police of sexually abusing a Dickson City woman as she slept faces up to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to indecent assault.

Shawn Austin Norton, 22, acknowledged he had "indecent contact" with a woman whose apartment Norton was in early in the morning Feb. 12, 2022.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

Norton, who now lives in North Carolina, must register as a sex offender for 15 years, Assistant District Attorney Danielle Guari said during a virtual hearing Wednesday.

Norton, represented by attorney Bill Thompson, said he understands the penalties he faces and admitted to his crime. Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse accepted the plea.

Norton will be sentenced after a pre-sentence investigation.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by Dickson City Police Officer Dereck Cadwalder, Norton text-messaged a woman at nearly 3 a.m. that morning he was "coming over."

"I'm serious," read his message.

The woman had been asleep in bed for nearly an hour after a night out with friends at Scranton bars.

Norton entered through the front door because the key had been left in the lock.

The victim woke at 4 a.m. to discover Norton sexually assaulting her, police said.

The victim reported the assault to the police later in the day. Norton was arrested at his apartment in Scranton soon after.

