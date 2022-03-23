Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in deadly drug overdose in York County

A man was sentenced on Tuesday to serve four to 13 years in prison for supplying drugs that led to a deadly overdose in York County.

Jayre Jackson, 26, of Harrisburg, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and related offenses in the death of Stephen Landschoot on Dec. 8, 2017. He was 27.

Newberry Township police found Landschoot motionless inside a home on Persian Lilac Drive near White Dogwood Drive. An autopsy revealed that his cause of death was mixed substance toxicity.

“I would like to say I’m truly sorry for what happened,” said Jackson, who added that he hoped Landschoot’s family members could one day forgive him.

Jackson’s attorney, Tom Kelley, said his client has expressed remorse and sadness over Landschoot’s death.

Kelley said his client was not aware that the drugs he supplied contained fentanyl.

“I can state unequivocally my client had no knowledge what someone put in those drugs,” Kelley said. “He never — ever — meant to hurt anybody.”

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Erin Kraska read two statements on behalf of Landschoot’s non-biological mother and sister, respectively.

Common Pleas Judge Amber Anstine Kraft wiped back tears as she prepared to hand down the sentence and noted that she presides over York County Drug Wellness Court.

“I spend every week working with people who are addicted and suffer from this horrible disease, and I’m sorry that your son and your brother was the victim of it,” Kraft said. “And Mr. Jackson will now pay a price for it — for his part in this tragedy.”

The effective date of the punishment is Oct. 28, 2021.

Jackson is currently serving a sentence from Cumberland County of 4 1/2 to 10 years in prison on charges including involuntary manslaughter, according to court records.

