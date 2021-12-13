Man pleads guilty in January murder of Anthony Cebula in Chelsea Square

A Binghamton man pleaded guilty Friday in Broome County Court to second-degree murder for the January killing of 60-year-old Anthony Cebula at a Chelsea Square residence, according to the Broome County District Attorney’s office.

Austin M. Whitney, 30, admitted that he killed Cebula in January by striking him numerous times in the head with a hammer after a dispute, according to Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak.

Whitney will be sentenced March 10 in Broome County Court, and faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

“Our community needs to be protected from individuals who commit senseless acts of violence,” Korchak said. “The District Attorney’s Office will be requesting that the court impose the maximum sentence in this case.”

Binghamton police officers were called to the crime scene in January for a report of a man, Cebula, who was down and not breathing on the second floor of the residence. Family members of the victim were at the residence when officers arrived.

Cebula was pronounced dead at the scene and showed signs of physical trauma, police said. Investigators also said there were signs someone had attempted to set a fire at the scene.

Binghamton detectives joined Vestal police officers and Broome County Sheriff's deputies in a response on Grand Avenue in Vestal Center for a report of a wanted person in that area.

Whitney was taken into custody after police responded to the Vestal location.

Investigators said soon after that Whitney and Cebula knew each other and the killing wasn't a random act.

The case was investigated by the Binghamton Police Department, officials said. Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark J. Loughran and Senior Assistant District Attorney Lucas W. Finley prosecuted the case.

