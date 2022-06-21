Man pleads guilty to kidnapping, death of SC woman; no death penalty, records show

A man has pleaded guilty in the kidnapping and death of a woman who disappeared in Greenville County, South Carolina last year, records show.

Court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday showed Daniel Glen Printz pleaded guilty to abducting Edna Suttles and taking her across state lines, which eventually led to her death.

Investigators found Suttles’ body on May 17 in a wooded area in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, they said. Deputies said she had been missing since Aug. 27, 2021.

Printz, of Rutherford County, was already in jail on charges linked to her disappearance when her body was found. According to a Feb. 23 warrant, he was charged with grand larceny after investigators found him driving Suttles’ car.

Investigators previously said Printz admitted to killing four people. According to a search warrant, he told investigators during one of his interviews he wanted to admit his “sins,” knowing he would probably spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to court documents, Printz admitted to having a role in the deaths and/or disappearances of Dolores Sellers in Mecklenburg County, Nancy Rego in Gaston County and Leigh Goodman in Gaston County.

Although the maximum penalty for his conviction would be the death penalty, in exchange for his cooperation in those three cases and Suttles’, Printz agreed to plead guilty to an offense that carries a mandatory life sentence instead.

Because of that, the government will not seek the death penalty against him, the documents read.

