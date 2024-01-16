Man pleads guilty to killing 2 Chesapeake city employees in 2021 high-speed crash

CHESAPEAKE — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing two Chesapeake city employees in a 2021 high-speed crash he caused while fleeing from police.

Ishmell Seymore, 25, pleaded guilty in Chesapeake Circuit Court to two counts of felony murder and one count of eluding police. He faces a maximum of 85 years in prison when he’s sentenced in May.

Killed in the wreck were David Jones, 65, and Jennifer O’Connell, 54. Both worked as commercial real estate appraisers for the city, and were engaged to be married at the time of their deaths, according to an online obituary for Jones.

The crash happened July 15, 2021 in the Greenbrier area.

A police officer driving west on Interstate 64 near Battlefield Boulevard saw Seymore traveling at more than 90 mph, turned on his lights and siren, and attempted to stop him, according to a court document entered into evidence.

In response, Seymore began driving more aggressively, weaving in and out of traffic, before exiting onto Greenbrier Parkway, according to the document. After turning left onto Crossways Boulevard, he ran a red light at Jarman Road, where he crashed into Jones’ car. Jones died at the scene and O’Connell died a short time later.

Seymore fled from his vehicle, ran through a DSW shoe store and then into a One Life Fitness center before being taken into custody. He’s been held without bond since his arrest.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com