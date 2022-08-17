Man pleads guilty of killing Farragut couple who was swept into domestic dispute

Boyd and Doris Beets

Ronnie Edward Johnson will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Johnson, 44, killed Boyd Michael Beets and Doris Campbell Beets, both 67, after an ongoing domestic dispute erupted in violence outside the victims' Live Oak Circle home in west Knox County at about 10:30 p.m. March 21, 2020.

The Beets’ daughter, Lisa Farhat, cried as she told Judge Steven Sword her world was “instantly flipped upside down” when she got the news as she was traveling home from a vacation.

“I handed the phone to my husband because I was too scared to hear what the officer was trying to tell me,” she said.

Ronnie Edward Johnson

Farhat described her parents as “amazing” and said her mother was her best friend. They talked multiple times a day.

"To you, Mr. Johnson, I say thank you for saving us the misery of a trial," Farhat said. "Ultimately, I do forgive you because hanging on to hate and anger only destroys the soul."

Johnson told the family he hopes they can find closure, saying, "I'm beyond sorry for all the pain I caused."

Johnson, of Alcoa, was in an argument with his fiancée as the two were driving through the Lovell Woods neighborhood when she escaped from their pickup. The woman ran to the Beets' home for help, as it was the closest residence with a porch light on.

Johnson rammed the truck into the home in an attempt to run down his fiancée. He then exited the vehicle and shot the Beets.

Doris Beets was a retired teacher from Farragut Intermediate School. Boyd Beets was an engineer with ORNL's Electrical Systems Engineering and Integration Group. He was posthumously recognized with a 45-year company service award by ORNL Director Thomas Zacharia.

Johnson took the plea in an agreement he will receive two consecutive life sentences, and 15 years to be served concurrently. Sword explained Johnson's sentence would be 99 years and six months, with credit for time served.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Man pleads guilty to killing Farragut couple swept into domestic fight