Man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend, putting body in refrigerator in McKees Rocks

A man charged after his girlfriend was found dead in a refrigerator in 2020 pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and abuse of a corpse.

Kristy Jefferson was found when neighbors called police about a foul smell in their McKees Rocks apartment complex.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Man accused of killing girlfriend, putting body in refrigerator in McKees Rocks goes before judge

A neighbor found Jefferson’s body inside of the refrigerator that was sitting in the hallway of the complex. It was positioned so the doors faced the walls.

Jefferson’s boyfriend, Daryl Jones, was charged in her death. In 2022, police said he hid her body and left her wrapped in a sheet.

On Tuesday, July 18, Jones pleaded guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter and abuse of a corpse, according to court documents.

Jones was originally facing a homicide charge, but it was replaced by voluntary manslaughter on Tuesday.

Jones faces a minimum sentence of seven years and a maximum sentence of 14 years in jail for the voluntary manslaughter charge. The abuse of a corpse charge carries a minimum of one year and a maximum of two years in prison.

