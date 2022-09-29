Man pleads guilty to killing police dog

Sep. 28—A St. Joseph man charged with killing a St. Joseph Police Department K-9 dog last year has pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Valdez William McDonald pleaded guilty to two charges, knowingly causing the death of a police animal and armed criminal action, in a Buchanan County courtroom. Circuit Judge Patrick Robb sentenced him to four years on the charge involving the dog's death and eight years on the armed criminal action charge, ordering the two terms to be served consecutively.

McDonald shot the dog, named Max, on the evening of June 30, 2021, as officers were serving him with a warrant. Police reported McDonald fired at the dog as he attempted to flee the home.

Max was a German Shepherd from Slovakia born on Sept. 9, 2017. The dog joined the St. Joseph Police Department in February 2019 and was partnered with Officer Lucas Winder.