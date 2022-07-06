Man pleads guilty in killing of USPS mail carrier over delayed mail in 2020

Hannah Brock, Indianapolis Star
The man who confronted a mail carrier and fatally shot her over delayed deliveries in 2020 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

On April 27, 2020 Angela Summers was traveling her typical U.S. Postal Service route when investigators say she was confronted by now 23-year-old Tony Cushingberry on the city's east side.

After mail had been delayed due to an aggressive dog at his residence, a court statement says Cushingberry confronted Summers about the delay. She had walked past his home without delivering the mail. Standing about 6 feet away, Cushingberry repeatedly asked for his mail on a neighbor's porch.

The mail carrier sprayed Cushingberry with mace, according to previous reporting. He pulled a gun from his waistband and shot her in the chest.

After she was shot on North Denny Street, Summers was taken to a hospital, where she died. She was 45 years old.

Angela Summers, 45, was fatally shot Monday, April 27.
Cushingberry admitted he shot Summers to police, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Indiana

USPS Inspector-in-Charge Rodney Hopkins said this guilty charge should serve as a "deterrent to those criminal actors who threaten the fundamental right of a safe work environment for our nation’s postal employees," according to a written statement.

He faces a maximum of life in federal prison. Cushingberry will be sentenced at a later date by a federal district court judge.

