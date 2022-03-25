Man pleads guilty to killing woman at Spirit Lake

Mar. 24—A 55-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to killing his longtime partner at Spirit Lake last summer.

John Dalton, 55, was arrested in August for shooting and killing Tina Swor, according to court documents.

Swor, 56, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dalton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement Monday afternoon. The charge is a reduction from first-degree murder, which Dalton originally faced.

At the hearing, Dalton said, "I knew Tina Swor, I killed Tina Swor. I shot her," according to court minutes.

Per the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend Dalton be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Dalton's sentencing is scheduled for July 1 at 8:30 a.m.