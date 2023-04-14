Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Woman He Thought Accused Him Of Molesting Her As A Child

In a tragic case of mistaken identity, a man pleaded guilty to killing a woman he thought had accused him of molesting her when she was a child.

Harold Reid Jr., 78, of North Carolina, appeared in Davie County Superior Court Monday, where he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Quintia Miller on Oct. 3, 2022, according to a news release from the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

He also pleaded no contest to four separate sex crimes he’s facing, including first-degree sex offense, statutory sex offense and two counts of indecent liberties with a child, Fox News 8 reported.

Those charges led Reid Jr. to kill Miller in a horrific case of mistaken identity, police said.

The 78-year-old initially had a trial date set for Oct. 3, 2022, regarding the charges of a first-degree sex offense and indecent liberties with a child. However, police believed he went to the Rowan Pointe Apartments complex in Mocksville, where Miller was staying with her family, searching for the woman that accused him of raping her, per the news release.

Miller was reportedly waiting at the bus stop with her 6-year-old son Kamari. After seeing him off to school, she returned to her apartment when Reid Jr. approached her, according to a GoFundMe her family created.

He was looking for Shavonne Barnes, hoping to prevent her from testifying against him in the sex crimes trial. Instead, he mistook Miller for Barnes and shot and killed her.

Officers with the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Task Force and the sheriff’s office were at the apartment complex for a wanted person not involved in the shooting. They immediately took action after hearing gunshots and witnessing the suspect fleeing the scene.

One officer fired a single gunshot at Reid Jr., and he was arrested without incident, per the release.

Barnes recalled seeing Miller’s lifeless body outside the apartment building.

“I saw Quintia lying face down, and…Reid Jr. laying on top of her,” Barnes told Fox News 8. “The attack should have never been her. The bullet was meant for me.”

Barnes knew Reid Jr. wanted to kill her after he was released. She wanted to share her story to prevent him from hurting other young girls.

“I knew from the point of his release, his goal was to kill me, and he made that very clear. I also watched him lay on the ground, and his words to me were…’ I was coming for you,'” she said. “Not only did he violate me, but he’s also taken an innocent life because he’s a coward.”

Meanwhile, Miller’s family is heartbroken over the tragic death of their loved one. They described the 26-year-old as “one of the kindest people you could ever meet and was there for you if you needed a hug, a shoulder to lean on or an ear to listen. She never turned her back on anyone who needed help,” according to the GoFundMe campaign.

So far, the family has raised $1,595 of the $25,000 goal.