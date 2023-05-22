Man pleads guilty to killing woman in South Wilkes-Barre

May 22—WILKES-BARRE — One of two men charged by Wilkes-Barre police with conspiring to kill a woman inside her Willow Street residence more than 20 months ago reached a plea deal with Luzerne County prosecutors Monday.

Charles Reilly Bierly, 24, pled guilty to third-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide and illegal possession of a firearm for the slaying of Judith Comisky, 52, on Sept. 16, 2021.

President Judge Michael T. Vough accepted the plea agreement between assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Julian Truskowski and Bierly's attorney, John Pike.

City police detectives in court records say Bierly was pressured by co-defendant James Raymond Alberto, 34, to kill Comisky as Alberto wrongly believed she was an informant reporting to authorities about his street business.

Bierly claimed Alberto threatened to harm his girlfriend and himself if he did not kill Comisky, court records say.

Alberto previously lived inside Comisky's home at 123 Willow St. and advised another roommate to leave the house on a certain date.

Comisky's body was found in the kitchen. An autopsy revealed she died of multiple sharp force injuries.

After Comisky was killed, Bierly was arrested outside a motel in Wilkes-Barre Township. During an interrogation with city police detectives, he admitted he discarded weapons used in the murder in the Susquehanna River near the Nanticoke-West Nanticoke Bridge. A dive team recovered the weapons.

As Bierly's case proceeded through court, Pike successfully had certain statements Bierly made to detectives suppressed as he wanted to cease talking because he was tired.

Bierly is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 17.

Alberto's trial on charges of criminal homicide, criminal solicitation to commit homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide, burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary and illegal possession of a firearm is scheduled for the week of May 30 before Vough.

