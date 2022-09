Sep. 30—GOSHEN — An Elkhart man has admitted to charges related to a 2020 shooting that left a man hospitalized and damaged homes and a church.

Jonathan Sesmas, 22, pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness and battery with a deadly weapon, both Level 5 felonies. He was originally charged with attempted murder following his arrest months after a June 2020 incident in Elkhart, during which at least 16 shots were fired.