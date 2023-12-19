Man pleads guilty to lesser charges for murdering family of four in Kellogg

Dec. 18—A 32-year-old Kellogg man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Shoshone County Court on Monday for killing a family of four.

Majorjon Kaylor admitted to murdering on June 18 Kenneth Guardipee, 65; his daughter, Kenna Guardipee, 41; and her sons, Devin R. Smith, 18, and Aiken Smith, 16 . The four lived in an apartment next to Kaylor at the time.

Kaylor told police he "snapped" and "did something about it" after Devin Smith allegedly exposed himself to his wife and children through a window, court documents said. Investigators said they had earlier recommended misdemeanor charges against Smith, but prosecutors had not filed the criminal case when he was killed.

Kaylor's guilty pleas were reached as a result of mediation between the state and defense to charge him with second-degree murder instead of first-degree murder. The agreement also dismisses a felony burglary charge.

Eight members of the Guardipee family signed the agreement indicating they approved of the plea.

During Kaylor's plea hearing Monday, Shoshone County District Judge Barbara Duggan asked if he willfully, deliberately and with malice killed the four family members. He said he did.

As the judge spoke, many members of the gallery, which was nearly full of onlookers, were crying and sniffling.

Kaylor's sentencing is set for March 25 at 1 p.m. He faces 10 years to life in prison.

Editor's note: Judge Barbara Duggan is the aunt of reporter Alexandra Duggan.