Man pleads guilty to making drug payments via Walmart money transfers in Picayune. Here are the details

A man involved in a “large-scale drug trafficking organization” in Picayune pleaded guilty to his part of the criminal activity.

Trayvion Joaquin Scott, 25, of Fremont, Ohio, was involved in a drug ring that dates as far back as 2015, according to information released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Scott’s role was to make drug payments via Walmart money transfers on behalf of the trafficking organization. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and will be sentenced on March 28, 2024.

Scott could face up to 20 years in prison for his involvement.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations.